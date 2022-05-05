Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, per WZ:

* Toni Storm & Ruby Soho defeated Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Jamie Hayter.

* HOOK defeats JD Drake. Danhausen came out and asked HOOK to be in his corner next week but got shoved down.

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Riho defeats Yuka Sakazaki

* Jay Lethal defeats Konosuke Takeshita