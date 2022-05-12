Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, per Fightful):

* Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The Blade, & Marq Quen

* Shawn Spears defeated Bear Boulder

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ruby Soho defeated Riho

* Tony Schiavone was announced Hikaru Shida is injured and Kris Statlander taking her place in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against Red Velvet.

* TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky (c) defeated Frankie Kazarian