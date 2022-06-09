Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, per per PWInsider):

* Eddie Kingston defeated Jake Hager

* Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker and she cut a promo by Toni Storm.

* Jay Lethal & Satnum Singh (w/Sonjay Dutt) defeated Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett

* Lexy Nair interviewed Hook and Danhausen

* Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet (W/Jade Cargill, Stokely Hathaway and Kiera Hogan). Hogan and Cargill attacked after the match and Anna Jay made the save. Athena attempted to enter but was stopped by officials.

* FTR & Trent Beretta defeated Will Ospreay & Aussie Open