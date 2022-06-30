Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, per PWInsider):

* Royal Rampage: Brody King won. Darby Allin was the last man eliminated.

* Non-Title Match: The Young Bucks defeated Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI

* Toni Storm defeated Nyla Rose. Marina Shafir attacked Storm after the match and Thunder Rosa made the save.