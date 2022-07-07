Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, per PWInsider):

* Eddie Kingston defeated Konosoke Takeshita

* Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez defeated Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie. Deeb attacked Martinez after they won.

* Gates of Agony defeated Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty. Gresham walked out on Moriarty and joined Tully Blanchard’s team.

* Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Nese