Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:

*Malakai Black and Brody King defeated Alex Reynolds & John Silver. Darby Allin attacked King after the match and Sting faced off with Black.

* ROH Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham defeated Lee Moriarty. Gresham was interviewed after and was confronted by Claudio Castagnoli.

* Athena and Kris Statlander defeated Charlotte & Robyn Renegade. Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Kiera Hogan attacked the winners atfer the match.

* The Gunn Club brawled with The Acclaimed and got run off, after which Max Caster unleashed a rap about the Gunn Club.

* The Lucha Brothers defeated Private Party.