Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches after this week’s Dynamite that will air on Friday’s episode of Rampage. You can see the results below, PWInsider:
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Brothers defeated Butcher and The Blade. Private Party attacked them and Santana and Ortiz made the save.
* Anna Jay pinned the Bunny.
* The Mark Henry face to face segment is between Britt Baker and Ruby Soho.
* TNT Championship Match: Miro pinned Fuego del Sol.
