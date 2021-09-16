Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after this week’s Dynamite that will air on Friday’s episode of Rampage. You can see the results below, PWInsider:

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Brothers defeated Butcher and The Blade. Private Party attacked them and Santana and Ortiz made the save.

* Anna Jay pinned the Bunny.

* The Mark Henry face to face segment is between Britt Baker and Ruby Soho.

* TNT Championship Match: Miro pinned Fuego del Sol.