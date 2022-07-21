Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:

* John Silver & Hangman Page def. The Butcher & The Blade

* Claudio Castagnoli cut a promo talking about his match with Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

* Lee Moriarty def. Dante Martin with Stokely Hathaway watching from the stage area

* Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def. Skye Blue & Ashley D’Amboise

* Max Caster defeated Austin Gunn in a rap battle, which was judged by Lil Scrappy. The Gunn Club attacked The Acclaimed after.

* Jay Lethal def. Christopher Daniels