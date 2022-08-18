Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:

* Claudio Castagnoli appeared with Wheeler Yuta and talked about how great it was to be in front of everyone as ROH World Champion, including Ricky Steamboat who was in the crowd and helped train him. He issued an open challenge for next week and Dustin Rhodes accepted.

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland def. Private Party

* Powerhouse Hobbs walked up on The Factory playing cards backstage and flipped the table, getting them to promise they’ll take care of Ricky Starks.

* FTW Championship Match: Hook def. Zack Clayton

* Angelo Parker was teased as HOOK’s next challenger in a promo.

* Buddy Matthews def. Serpentico, and then brawled with Miro after when he came out.

* Athena def. Penelope Ford. Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan attacked Athena after the match. Jade Cargill took a sledgehammer to Athena’s ring gear and then hit her with the sledgehammer.