Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per Fightful:

* AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews) after Miro distracted the House of Black.

* House of Black attacked Miro until Darby Allin and Sting came out to make the save.

* TNT Championship Match: Wardlow def. Ryan Nemeth

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Ashton Day

* Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo def. Ortiz & Ruby Soho due to interference from Anna Jay

* ROH Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Dustin Rhodes