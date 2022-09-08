Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PwInsider:

* AEW World Championship Tournament Match: Sammy Guevara def. Darby Allin

* Samoa Joe cut a promo and said it felt good to be back in AEW, and apologized for being away. He said he owed people more violence and was open for business. Smart Mark Sterling, Josh Woods and Tony Nese came out and said Woods deserves a title shot. Joe agreed with what they had to say and can have the title shot now. Sterling said it would happen next week on Rampage.

* Serena Deeb def. Madison Rayne

* ROH Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Dax Harwood