Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:

* Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy. After the match, the lights went out and Julia Hart appeared in the ring with Brody King, who hit Hardy with a lariat. King called Allin and Sting to return and challenged them to a No DQ match against the House of Black next week, which was agreed to.

* Claudio Castagnoli (w/Wheeler Yuta) was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. And talked about how his title represents honor and how Blackpool Combat Club are a team that make each other better. He said that Yuta will win back the Pure Championship and put over Dax Harwood after their match. He said next week will be great for the Blackpool Combat Club as Moxley and Danielson do battle. Jericho then got up and said that the Jericho Appreciation Society is the symbol of excellence, not the BCC. He challenged Castagnoli to a ROH World Championship match on next week’s Dynamite, and Claudio accepted.

* Jade Cargill cut a promo from backstage where she complained about not having any challengers left. Diamante challenged Cargill to a match next week for Grand Slam Dynamite and said she wouldn’t be alone.

* Penelope Ford def. Willow Nightingale.

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. Josh Woods