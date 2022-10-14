Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on Thursday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley def. The Butcher and Blade. They cut a promo on Hangman Page after the match.

* Renee Paquette interviewed Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee with some tension teased between them about Smark Mark Sterling’s actions.

* Paquette intervied the Dark Order and it was announced that 10 will face Rush next week. If 10 wins then Ignorbles those guys leave Dark Order alone for good.

* The Jericho Appreciation Society came out with Anna Jay introducing Daniel Garcia, who cut a promo talking about why he sided with the JAS. Dalton Castle and The Boys came out and Castle challenges Jericho for a match next week for the ROH World Championship.

* Nyla Rose def. Anna Jay.

* Ethan Page def. Isaiah Kassidy

* Shawn Spears & FTR def. The Embassy. Maria Kanellis & The Kingdom came out after to challenge FTR and beat them down until Samoa Joe & Wardlow came out for the save.