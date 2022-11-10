Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage match at AEW Full Gear. Jungle Boy grabbed Christian by the throat after Christian insulted his father Luke Perry, which led to Luchasauraus taking Jungle Boy out.

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Brian Cage def. Dante Martin

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. Lee Johnson

* Nyla Rose def. Kayla Sparx

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Bandido def. Rush

* Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer wasn’t taped.