Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches following tonight’s Dynamite for Friday’s episode of Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Bryan Danielson defeated Nick Jackson with Cattle Mutilation. After the match, the participants in next week’s tag match brawled.

* Jade Cargill defeated Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose.

* Orange Cassidy defeated Jack Evans in the Hair Match. After the match, Hardy tried to bring out the HFO, but they were stopped by the rest of Best Friends and Dark Order.

After Jack Evans’ head is shaved, Orange Cassidy hugs Brodie Jr. and they both put on sunglasses.