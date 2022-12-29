Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Beretta after Penelope Ford distracted Beretta to sow discontent between the Best Friends.

* Kip Sabian (W/Penelope Ford) def. an unannounced competitor with Cassidy’s Orange Punch

* Jon Moxley was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. He said that he slept like a baby after his match with Hangman Page that caused the latter a concussion, as the Blackpool Combat Club works harder and delivers better and deserve to sleep like babies. They don’t care about their opponents’ safeties when the bell rings. He said Page isn’t cleared because he’s hurt, but that he himself has been hurt for a decade and still wrestles. He made the challenge to Page for AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles on January 11th and says he’ll be waiting if Page can get cleared.

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill def. Kiera Hogan with Jaded. Red Velvet walked off Cargill and Leila Grey, appearing to leave the group.

* Swerve Strickland def. Wheeler Yuta after a low blow and his finisher.

After the taping, Moxley came out and cut a promo putting over the fans in Colorado and said to come back and bring their friends with them. He noted that everyone in AEW will bust their ass for them and added that he wanted to make the Denver area one of AEW’s home bases. He told everyone to get home safe.