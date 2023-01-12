Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Tiago Oliveira:

* AEW TNT Championship match: Darby Allin def. Juice Robinson

* The Acclaimed performed their latest rap. Max Caster fumbled on his initial line and restarted.

* The House of Black def. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

* Street Fight: Willow Nightengale & Ruby Soho def. Tay Melo & Anna J.A.S. Soho got busted open early in the match.