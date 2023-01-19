wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
January 18, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry def. Ethan Page. Matt Hardy was out there and Page tried to grab him to evade a Code Red, but Hardy shoved him off and Perry got the pinfall. Hook was there too. Page challenged Hook and Jungle Boy to a match with him and Hardy on Dynamite.
* Tony Schiavone interviews Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Ortiz was angry at Kingston for not talking to him and took some verbal shots at him. Kingston hit Ortiz with a chair and walked out.
* Brian Cage def. Willie Mack
* Jade Cargill & Leila Gray def. Jaina and Jordyn Vanity
*Action Andretti def. Daniel Garcia
