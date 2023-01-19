Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry def. Ethan Page. Matt Hardy was out there and Page tried to grab him to evade a Code Red, but Hardy shoved him off and Perry got the pinfall. Hook was there too. Page challenged Hook and Jungle Boy to a match with him and Hardy on Dynamite.

* Tony Schiavone interviews Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Ortiz was angry at Kingston for not talking to him and took some verbal shots at him. Kingston hit Ortiz with a chair and walked out.

* Brian Cage def. Willie Mack

* Jade Cargill & Leila Gray def. Jaina and Jordyn Vanity

*Action Andretti def. Daniel Garcia