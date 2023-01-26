wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Hangman Page def. Wheeler Yuta
* Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal def. The Best Friends & Danhausen
* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Tony Mud
* AEW Women’s Championship: Jamie Hayter def. Emi Sakura
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & TV Tapings, Unadvertised Names in Town
- Road Dogg on What Happened With CM Punk in AEW, Dealing With Punk Personally
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Buff Bagwell’s Early Success in WCW, Bagwell Teaming With 2 Cold Scorpio
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan