Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Hangman Page def. Wheeler Yuta

* Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal def. The Best Friends & Danhausen

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Tony Mud

* AEW Women’s Championship: Jamie Hayter def. Emi Sakura