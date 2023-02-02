wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
February 1, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Fightful:
* AEW Trios Championship Match: The Elite defeated Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy
* Swerve Strickland defeated Brian Pillman Jr. Dustin Rhodes came out to save Pillman from an attack by Strickland and Mogul Affiliates.
* Saraya & Toni Storm defeated the Renegade Twins. They spray painted an L on the Renegades afterward.
* RUSH defeated Christopher Daniels
