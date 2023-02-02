Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Fightful:

* AEW Trios Championship Match: The Elite defeated Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy

* Swerve Strickland defeated Brian Pillman Jr. Dustin Rhodes came out to save Pillman from an attack by Strickland and Mogul Affiliates.

* Saraya & Toni Storm defeated the Renegade Twins. They spray painted an L on the Renegades afterward.

* RUSH defeated Christopher Daniels