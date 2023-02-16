Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Fightful:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite defeated AR Fox & Top Flight

* Ricky Starks defeated Daniel Garcia

* Don Callis tries to recruit Konosuke Takeshita in a backstage segment.

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill defeated VertVixen

* Dustin Rhodes defeated Swerve Strickland after Parker Boudreaux interfered. Keith Lee appeared and made the save for Rhodes.