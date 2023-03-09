Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* The Acclaimed defeated Starboy Charlie and Jack Cartwheel. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker came out on the stage after the match.

* Riho def. Nyla Rose, who took her out after the match.

* Mark Briscoe cut a promo announcing that new ROH Tag Team Champions will be crowned in a Reach For The Sky Ladder Match at ROH Supercard of Honor, with The Lucha Brothers as the first announced team.

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Preston Vance

It’s worth noting that a match between Sammy Guevara and Action Andretti was announced for the show but is not listed in the spoilers.