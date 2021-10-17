Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following last night’s Dynamite. You can see the results below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT, per Wrestling Inc:

* Orange Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a match for the World Title Eliminator Tournament

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retained over Anna Jay. Tay Conti made the save for Jay after the match

* PAC defeated Andrade El Idolo. After the match, the lights went out and Malakai Black appeared in the ring. Black attacked PAC until Cody Rhodes made the save