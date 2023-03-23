wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
March 22, 2023
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Brody King def. Jake Hager
* Ricky Starks has his promo segment, during which Juice Robinson came out. They went back and forth on the microphone and then got into a brawl.
* Taya Valkyrie def. Leila Grey. She hit Mark Sterling with the Road to Valhalla afterward.
* The Acclaimed def. The Kingdom
