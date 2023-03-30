Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

*Sammy Guevara def. Konosuke Takeshita

* The Best Friends def. The House of Black by DQ after Brody King powerbombed Chuck Taylor through a ringside table

* Taya Valkyrie def. Marina Shafir. Smart Mark Sterling said they were suing Taya and sent a woman to deliver the lawuit, who got hit with Road to Valhalla.

* Juice Robinson def. Action Andretti