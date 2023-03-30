wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
March 30, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
*Sammy Guevara def. Konosuke Takeshita
* The Best Friends def. The House of Black by DQ after Brody King powerbombed Chuck Taylor through a ringside table
* Taya Valkyrie def. Marina Shafir. Smart Mark Sterling said they were suing Taya and sent a woman to deliver the lawuit, who got hit with Road to Valhalla.
* Juice Robinson def. Action Andretti