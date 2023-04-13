wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per ITN WWE:
* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open def. Best Friends
* FTR came to the ring and cut a promo noting that they signed a four-year deal with AEW and will retire when it ends.
* Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def. Jake Manning & The Spanish Announce Project
* Taya Valkyrie def. Emi Sakura. Leila Grey brawled with Valkyrie until Jade Cargill attacked Valkyrie.
* Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager cut a promo before The Acclaimed interrupted them.
* Jack Perry def. Shawn Spears
