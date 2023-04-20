Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per per Wrestling Headlines:

* Jon Moxley def. Christopher Daniels

* The Hardys, Hook and Isiah Kassidy came out to talk about Jeff Hardy’s return and their upcoming Firm Deletion match. Stokely Hathaway came out and wanted to know more about the match, and Hardy Hardy said that he will reveal all when the time’s right.

* Julia Hart def. Kiera Hogan

* FTR, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal def. Ari Daivari, Slim J, Tony Nese, and Josh Woods

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo def. Dralistico