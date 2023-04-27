Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Jay White & Juice Robinson def. Ricky Starks & Shawn Spears

* The Oucasts cut a pre-tape promo with shirts that featured Britt Baker with her black eye.

* Naturally Limitless (Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee) def. Cha Cha Charlie & Brent Pierce. Mogul Affiliates came out to the stage after to mock Rhodes and Lee.

* Anna Jay def. Ashley D’Ambrose. The lights went out after the match and Julia Hart attacked Jay. They brawled until they were broken up by officials.

* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. Ryzin & two unknown competitors

* Jay Lethal def. Cash Wheeler. Mark Briscoe was ringside as a special enforcer.