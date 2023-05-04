Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Lucha Brothers & El Hijo Del Vikingo def. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

* Jade Cargill def. Gia Scott

* Mark Briscoe def. Preston Vance. Briscoe paid tribute to his brother Jay after the taping ended and thanked the fans for coming out to the show.