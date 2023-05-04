wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
May 3, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Lucha Brothers & El Hijo Del Vikingo def. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
* Jade Cargill def. Gia Scott
* Mark Briscoe def. Preston Vance. Briscoe paid tribute to his brother Jay after the taping ended and thanked the fans for coming out to the show.
