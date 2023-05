AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Fightful:

* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. Kip Sabian & The Butcher & The Blade

* Toni Storm def. Allysin Kay

* Kyle Fletcher def. Action Andretti

* Brian Cage & Swerve Strickland def. Alex Reynolds & John Silver