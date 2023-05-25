Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWinsider:

* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. Rush & Preston Vance & Dralistico

* The Acclaimed cut a talking about how they’re running through the Trios division. They said they should do some gambling since they’re in Las Vegas and teased the idea of chasing the House of Black’s titles.

* The Gunns & Ethan Page def. Frescomatic, Watson & Jeaux Braxton. Page said that he hoped the Hardy Boys were watching. The Hardys then game out and said that Isiah Kassidy was hurt and couldn’t compete with them against Page and The Gunns at Double or Nothing, so HOOK will replace him.

* Hikaru Shida & Britt Baker def. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose. After the match, the The Outcasts attacked Jamie Hayter backstage.

* Lee Moriarty & Big Bill def. Best Friends. The episode closed with a big brawl featuring everyone in the Blackjack Battle Royal at Double or Nothing.