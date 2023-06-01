wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWinsider:
* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo def. Dralistico & Komander
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata def. Lee Moriarty. Daniel Garcia came out afterward and got in Shibata’s face.
* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale def. Emi Sakura
* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Action Andretti
