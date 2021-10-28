Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Bryan Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston (AEW Title Eliminator Tournament Match). Danielson won via referee stoppage following a triangle choke. Crowd was very split for most of the match. Kingston was very over and the crowd was really behind him by the end of the match.

* After the match, Tony Schiavone went to do an interview with CM Punk and Eddie Kingston interrupted him. Kingston screamed at Punk and security separated the two, possibly setting up a future match between them.

* Dante Martin defeated Matt Sydal. Martin won via pinfall after hitting a springboard moonsault. Crowd was into Martin as a babyface. This was originally supposed to be a tag match: Martin and Lio Rush vs. The Sydal Brothers, but they announced during Dynamite that Mike Sydal was injured so it was switched to a singles match.

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defeated Abadon (Trick or Treat No DQ Match). Halloween-themed Street Fight that was sloppy at times. They tried putting Abadon through a table twice and it didn’t break. Crowd was reasonably into the match. Abadon hit Baker with a urnage into thumbtacks. Baker won with a roll-up after Rebel and Hayter distracted Abadon.