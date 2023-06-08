Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWinsider:

* Bandido & The Lucha Brothers def. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty & Ethan Page

* AEW Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Match: Skye Blue def. Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Mercedes Martinez

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Caleb Crush

* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. Spanish Announce Project