Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
June 7, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWinsider:
* Bandido & The Lucha Brothers def. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty & Ethan Page
* AEW Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Match: Skye Blue def. Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Mercedes Martinez
* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Caleb Crush
* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. Spanish Announce Project
