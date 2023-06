AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWinsider:

* Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Karen Jarrett def. Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe & Aubrey Edwards

* Taya Valkyrie def. Trish Adora

* United Empire def. Best Friends & Rocky Romero

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Bandido