Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per No DQ:

* Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb & Swerve Strickland def. Trent Baretta, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romoro & YOH

* Adam Cole came out and cut a promo, with MJF coming out to interrupt him. It was announced that Cole will face Tom Lawlor at Forbidden Door.

* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. an unnamed trio. John Hennigan (John Morrison) returned to AEW and joined up with the QTV group to attack them the winners.

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Skye Blue def. Anna Jay.A.S.

* Jack Perry def. DOUKI