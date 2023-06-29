Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:

* Johnny TV and QT Marshall def. Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. QTV had a new entrance with a red carpet and Harley Cameron singing. Ethan Page got involved but was attacked, and Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens ran in to make the save. Max Caster wasn’t there as he was out sick.

* Shawn Spears def. The Blade

* Hikaru Shida def. Taya Valkyrie

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli def. Komander