Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Royal Rampage: Darby Allin def. Big Bill, The Blade, The Butcher, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Jake Hager, Jeff Jarrett, Isaiah Kassidy, Bishop Kaun, Komander, Jay Lethal, Toa Liona, Matt Menard, Ethan Page, Angelo Parker, Swerve Strickland, Minoru Suzuki, Matt Sydal, and Nick Wayne.

* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defeated Johnny TV & QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander def. Marina Shafir

Orange Cassidy and Best Friends came to the ring after thew show and Tony Khan brought out -1. Khan said that it was a great night to debut in the venue and he couldn’t wait to return before everyone hugged in the ring.