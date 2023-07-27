wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling taped several matches for this week’s AEW Rampage after the Dynamite taping last night. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:
* Big Bill & Brian Cage won a tag team battle royal that included The Hardys, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, The Butcher & The Blade, Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal, Serpentico & Luther, Ethan Page & Brother Zay, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh
* Komander def. Kip Sabian
* The Kingdom def. local talent
* Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose
