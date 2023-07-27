Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling taped several matches for this week’s AEW Rampage after the Dynamite taping last night. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Big Bill & Brian Cage won a tag team battle royal that included The Hardys, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, The Butcher & The Blade, Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal, Serpentico & Luther, Ethan Page & Brother Zay, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

* Komander def. Kip Sabian

* The Kingdom def. local talent

* Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose