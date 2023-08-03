wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

August 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* The Hardys & Keith Lee def. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian

* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox def. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez

* Anna Jay def. Skye Blue

