Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
August 2, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* The Hardys & Keith Lee def. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian
* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox def. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez
* Anna Jay def. Skye Blue
