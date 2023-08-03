Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* The Hardys & Keith Lee def. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian

* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox def. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez

* Anna Jay def. Skye Blue