Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Darby Allin def. Brian Cage. The Embassy attacked Allin after the match and Sting made the save.

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. Johnny TV. The Blackpool Combat Club came out and stared down Cassidy after.

* Saraya def. Skye Blue to advance to All In. The Outcasts attacked Blue after the match with Madison Rayne making the save.

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open def. The Outrunners. Aussie Open accepted the challenge from MJF and Adam Cole for All In: Zero Hour.