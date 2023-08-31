Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Battle Royale: John Silver & Alex Reynolds won.

* Hijo del Vikingo & Nick Wayne def. Kip Sabian & Gringo Loco

* Hangman Page def. Bryan Keith

* Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue def. Taya Valkyrie & Anna Jay