Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
August 30, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Battle Royale: John Silver & Alex Reynolds won.
* Hijo del Vikingo & Nick Wayne def. Kip Sabian & Gringo Loco
* Hangman Page def. Bryan Keith
* Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue def. Taya Valkyrie & Anna Jay
