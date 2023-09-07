wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
September 7, 2023
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals: Penta def. Jay Lethal
*Sammy Guevara confronted Chris Jericho, who suggested they have a match to get all their issues out. It was set for AEW Grand Slam.
* Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue def. Taya Valkyrie, The Bunny and Anna Jay
* The Young Bucks def. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals: Samoa Joe defeated Jeff Hardy
