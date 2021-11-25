wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s AEW Rampage. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Adam Cole & Bobby Fish defeated Orange Cassidy & Wheeler by pinfall in about 12 minutes
* Riho defeated Britt Baker via pinfall in about ten minutes. This was a “Black Friday” match so now Riho has earned an AEW Women’s World Championship match.
* Eddie Kingston defeats Daniel Garcia by pinfall in a good fifteen-minute match. Post-match, 2point0 beats on Garcia until Jericho comes and makes the save.
