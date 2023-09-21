wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage before and after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per ITN WWE:
* Santana def. Bear Boulder. Ortiz came out on stage and Santana stepped up to him, then walked off.
* Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander & Hook def. Anna Jay, Matt Mendard & Angelo Parker
* Darby Allin & Sting def. Luchasaurus & Christian Cage
* Don Callis came out with Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho walked out to confront them. Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita attacked Jericho, and Kenny Omega made the save.
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page & The Young Bucks def. The Mogul Embassy
* Julia Hard defeated Skye Blue
* ROH World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: The Kingdom def. The Hardys, Best Friends, and The Righteous
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed def. Dark Order