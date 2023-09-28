wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
September 27, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage before and after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per F4W Online:
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. The Hardys & Isiah Kassidy
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston def. Rocky Romero. Katsuyori Shibata came out afterward and confronted Kingston.
* Winner Gets AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida def. Ruby Soho
* The Righteous def. two enhancement talents