Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling taped a new episode of AEW Rampage last night after Dynamite, which will air this Friday on TNT. You can find spoilers below, via Fightful:

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. Colt Stevens & Levi Shapiro

* Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

* The Hardys & Best Friends def. Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

* ROH World Title Number One Contenders Match: Komander def. Johnny TV, Penta El Zero Miedo and Lince Dorado