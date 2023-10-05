wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling taped a new episode of AEW Rampage last night after Dynamite, which will air this Friday on TNT. You can find spoilers below, via Fightful:
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. Colt Stevens & Levi Shapiro
* Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
* The Hardys & Best Friends def. Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
* ROH World Title Number One Contenders Match: Komander def. Johnny TV, Penta El Zero Miedo and Lince Dorado