Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Tuesday’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Bodyslam.net:

* Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker def. The Hardys & Brother Zay

* Skye Blue def. Emi Sakura

* Jay Lethal def. Trent Beretta

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. the Gates of Agony