Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

October 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Tuesday’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Bodyslam.net:

* Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker def. The Hardys & Brother Zay
* Skye Blue def. Emi Sakura
* Jay Lethal def. Trent Beretta
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. the Gates of Agony

