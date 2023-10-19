Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Tuesday’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per F4W Online:

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Mistico def. Rocky Romero two falls to one

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. Bryan Keith & Exodus Prime.

* Ruby Soho def. Skye Blue

* AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s Match John Silver def. Kip Sabian & Brother Zay