Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Tuesday’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Day of the Dead Fight: Penta El Zero M def. Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo

* Skye Blue def. Marina Shafir

* Daniel Garcia def. Trent Beretta, then called out MJF.

* The Gunns def. Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels. The Gunns attacked Daniels and Sydal after and The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn made the save.