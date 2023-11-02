wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
November 1, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Tuesday’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Day of the Dead Fight: Penta El Zero M def. Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo
* Skye Blue def. Marina Shafir
* Daniel Garcia def. Trent Beretta, then called out MJF.
* The Gunns def. Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels. The Gunns attacked Daniels and Sydal after and The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn made the save.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho’s Friend to Help Him With Powerhouse Hobbs (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Dealing With WCW Standards & Practices, Getting Paid During Hiatus
- Bully Ray Suggests the ‘Right Way’ for LA Knight to Lose Against Roman Reigns
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Scott Hall & Kevin Nash’s WCW Backstage Antics, Tension About Money